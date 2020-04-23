This is a fairly obvious benefit to a restaurant, whether it offered carryout and delivery before the crisis or whether it added the services later. With dining rooms and bars closed, and catering out of the question, food sales are their only source of income. For many, these bucks are keeping the lights on. Two tips: 1. Call in your order directly to bypass the apps (Grubhub, DoorDash, Caviar, etc.), which charge exorbitant fees. And 2. tip staff lavishly, even if you “never tip on takeout."