Outdoor dining is permitted in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Indoor dining is a different story: It’s not allowed in Philadelphia, but restaurants elsewhere in Pennsylvania, including the Philly suburbs, may offer it with reduced occupancy, masking at tables, and social distancing. New Jersey does not allow indoor dining, but plans to relax some of its rules. Gov. Tim Murphy said Wednesday: “If you’ve got a restaurant that can open up two sides of your restaurant, and you can have 50% of your wall space open, we’re going to allow you to have that under that roof.” His order would appear to specifically apply to restaurants at the Shore that have the ability to open up their walls or doors to the outside.