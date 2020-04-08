After hand sanitizer evaporated from store shelves and the internet last month, distilleries all over the country started brewing makeshift substitutes with various formulas. Then, as Jenn reports, the federal government stepped in with the World Health Organization’s guidelines, which call for a mix of ethanol, glycerol, and hydrogen peroxide. Small distilleries have been quick to get into the act — at least 12 of them in the Philadelphia area, including New Jersey, are offering them to consumers. Cheers!