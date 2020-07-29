We’ve heard how restaurants are pivoting and chefs are reinventing menus, but how about the waiters out there? Some are back after months off; some never stopped (and are facing the public); and some are still at home, dreading the call to come back. Reporter Jenn Ladd chatted up a dozen waiters and found it’s a changed world out there since mid-March. There’s the good and the bad, particularly when it comes to masks. “I don’t know why wearing a mask is politicized,” said one server. “If you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t come in. That’s also your choice.”