Chefs Jason Peabody and Christopher Godfrey are launching Remi Ricotta, a Philly-inspired, pasta-focused takeout out of chef Townsend Wentz’s Oloroso space at 1121 Walnut St. It’s not a pop-up, they say, as they hope to keep it going post-pandemic. Launch will be Monday, Jan. 18 with a four-course prix-fixe $45 menu done by Peabody, Godfrey, and chef George Sabatino, with hibiscus-cured tilefish; hand-cut pappardelle with mushroom ragu; wood-grilled prawns; and dark chocolate mousse. It’s available for pickup between 5 and 9 p.m. Vegetarian and vegan substitutions are available. After that, it is open for takeout from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, with an a la carte menu of salads, antipasti, pasta and desserts. Both chefs worked at Oloroso and Junto. Peabody also worked at Lacroix, Nectar, and The Fountain at The Four Seasons Hotel, while Godfrey most recently was sous chef at Bibou under chef Pierre Calmels.