Something old, something new, something borrowed, something … safe. Wedding season has resumed after three months, with some couples sliding their dates into the summer and fall while many others shift to 2021. Michael Klein talked to some of the people behind the scenes — caterers, photographers, and other vendors — who are creating safety plans. Some of the guidelines include strict seating assignments, food stations with translucent partitions, and more line dancing. Cha Cha Slide? Six feet apart, now y’all.