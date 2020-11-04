Reporter Jenn Ladd went out into the field and got folks in the poultry biz to talk turkey. Among the many takeaways: This year, people are shopping early. ‘Almost daily, I’m having customers come up and say, “You know what, I decided I’m gonna do this,” and we’ll cut up their turkey and they’ll put it in the freezer," says Dean Frankenfield of Godshall’s at Reading Terminal Market. “They don’t want to deal with that holiday rush.” And rethink the idea of buying a smaller turkey. “You are gonna be sorry come Friday or Saturday and it’s like, ‘Oh, I wish I would have had a little bit more.’”