TL;DR: Coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed China today. It was also New Jersey’s deadliest day yet, with 69 more people dying from the virus. The first large-scale study of hospitalized coronavirus patients in this country shows just how much worse the virus hits people with underlying conditions and leaders are conflicted on whether we should all be wearing masks in public. President Donald Trump has approved Pennsylvania’s request for a major-disaster declaration, opening up millions of dollars for federal assistance, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Americans abroad to return immediately, or risk being stuck away.
🛑 President Donald Trump approved Pennsylvania’s request for a major-disaster declaration. This opens up millions of dollars of federal assistance to get through the pandemic and its effects. New Jersey was declared a major disaster area last week.
🏥 Today was New Jersey’s deadliest day yet, with 69 more people dying from the coronavirus. This brings the statewide death total to 267, Gov. Phil Murphy said. The national death count surpassed China today, showing how the coronavirus is spreading throughout the country.
👮Philadelphia cops can issue citations and $100 fines for people who violate the stay-at-home order, which limits outings to life-sustaining activities, like buying food or seeking medical care. You are allowed to walk or run outside as long as you stay at least six feet apart from others.
✈️ Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Americans who are abroad need to return immediately, or they risk being stuck where they are.
📈As of Tuesday evening, there are more than 3,000 reported cases in the Philadelphia area. Track the spread here.
- PHILADELPHIA: 1,315 confirmed cases (up 243 since yesterday)
- SUBURBAN PA: 1,356 confirmed cases (up 82 since yesterday)
- SOUTH JERSEY: 550 confirmed cases (up 92 since yesterday)
While the CDC has been recommending that sick people wear masks, that guidance has not extended to people without symptoms.
But we now know the coronavirus can be spread even by people who do not seem to be sick and several nations that have either required masks or implemented mask-wearing campaigns have seen success in controlling the spread of the virus.
The CDC is now considering revising that guidance, my colleague Anna Orso reports.
The coronavirus is spread through droplets of bodily fluids that can escape from the mouth and nose. If someone who is infected is wearing a mask, they’re less likely to pass the infection on to someone else, physician and former Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Face the Nation.
“We have seen this virus affect healthy people, so I can’t tell who has it and who does not have it,” said Judith J. Lightfoot, chief of infectious disease at Rowan University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine said.
Still, scientists and physicians do not all agree. Some think that widespread mask-wearing could wrongly encourage people to leave their homes for unnecessary trips.
“I think it’s really important that people might not become complacent [if] they have a homemade mask on,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said last week.
If you are interested in making your own mask, my colleague Nick Vadala explains how to do it.
We’ve known for months that “underlying conditions” can raise your risk of getting harder hit by the coronavirus, but we haven’t known just how much. The first comprehensive U.S. numbers were published today, showing that for those with heart, lung, and kidney problems, the consequences of getting sick is much worse, my colleague Tom Avril reports.
The newly released CDC study of 7,162 infected patients shows only 2.2% of people without underlying conditions needed ICU treatment. But the outcomes were significantly different for patients with diabetes, chronic lung disease, heart disease and kidney disease.
- Half the patients with diabetes were hospitalized, with almost 19% in intensive care.
- More than one-third of patients with chronic lung disease were hospitalized and 14% were in intensive care.
- More than half of the patients with heart disease were hospitalized, with 20% in intensive care.
- Two-thirds of patients with kidney disease were hospitalized, including 26% in intensive care.
Even though this represents the first large-scale study of hospitalized coronavirus patients in this country, the authors cautioned that the data were incomplete and said the percentages would change.
🐶 Union carpenters create free custom doghouses for the Pennsylvania SPCA.
🎥 All of Philly has a ‘Witness’ story to tell, as you told us in One Movie, One Philadelphia this weekend.
🏒 Gritty is on an Instagram Live ‘vision quest,’ continuing his mission of being ‘an orange light of hope.'
Food distributors usually sell products like produce, meat, seafood, and vegetables to restaurants, but now restaurants are closed. A half-dozen of those companies are still operating though, opting to sell their food directly to customers.
“This is chef-grade food,” said Jim Sorkin, whose family owns Julius Silvert Inc., a fourth-generation distributor in North Philadelphia that usually serves high-end restaurants.
My colleague Michael Klein compiled a list of distributors offering to sell directly to customers. There are less-expensive packages like a fruits, vegetables, dairy, and nuts mix, as well as meat boxes. See the full list here.
- The coronavirus outbreak in the United States will peak at different times in different states, with some states seeing a peak as late as May, according to a model by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Axios explains why and includes a map showing each state’s projected peak and hospital resources like ICU beds and ventilators.
- STAT explains why we shouldn’t use an unproven malaria drug to treat the coronavirus.
- In states with Republican governors, where the largest cities and counties are led by Democrats, the fight against the coronavirus is introducing another divide, CNN reports. Those cities are aggressively limiting any activity, clashing with state leaders who have not imposed statewide orders to shut down businesses and direct people to stay at home.
Some people are finding the silver lining in being stuck at home. Yes, the stay-at-home orders and business closures have left many people struggling, but others with greater financial stability and health are using this time to finally do something they have been meaning to do. They may be repairing a classic car or a fractured relationship, learning yoga, baking, or sewing.
After Dan McVay’s father died in August 2016, he left behind two unfinished models of boats. Now, McVay finally has the time to pick up where his father left off.
“It’s just a great way to connect with my dad,” he said.
