TL;DR: The Miami Marlins suffered a COVID-19 outbreak during their series at Citizens Bank Park involving at least 11 players. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has been working closely with both the Phillies and Marlins and said the risk to others outside the hotel and ballpark is “extremely low.” A Penn State team has begun collecting baseline data for a research project that will track how students’ return to campus will affect the coronavirus’ spread.
— Kelly O’Shea (@kelloshea, health@inquirer.com)
🗒️ The Philadelphia Department of Health announced Monday a plan to address race disparities in COVID-19 cases, which includes adding more test sites and making essential workers more aware of their rights.
💉 Moderna‘s experimental coronavirus vaccine entered the final phase of human testing on Monday. Results from the trial are expected to be available by November or December.
👯 New Jersey officials are imploring young adults to take more caution when socializing. Over the weekend, more than two dozen Long Beach Island lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party.
🍔 Philadelphia Health Department inspectors have shut down seven restaurants this month as they attempt to enforce regulations that limit the spread of the coronavirus while allowing outdoor dining to resume.
♻️ Recycling collection in Philadelphia will be suspended Monday and Tuesday this week to allow crews to prioritize trash collection.
🏋️ The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr were arrested Monday, putting a temporary end to the months-long standoff between the defiant small business and the state of New Jersey.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Major League Baseball’s worst coronavirus nightmare is playing out in Philadelphia. After the Miami Marlins suffered a COVID-19 outbreak over the weekend during their series at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies’ game Monday night against the New York Yankees was postponed. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has been working closely with both the Phillies and Marlins to identify and notify all people who may have been exposed to the infected players. The risk to others outside the hotel and ballpark is “extremely low,” the health department said in a statement.
Tens of thousands of students are scheduled to return to Penn State’s main campus in central Pennsylvania next month. How will that affect the virus’ spread? Will it change perceptions of risk among Centre County residents? And what about the economic impact of the students who do or don’t come? A Penn State team has begun collecting baseline data for a research project that will track those elements and more, my colleague Susan Snyder writes. Read more here.
- What are the first symptoms of the coronavirus?
- Want to plan a vacation? Here’s what the experts say on how to travel safely.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- How to protect yourself against the coronavirus at your local gym.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
With school reopening plans a question mark, child-care solutions unclear, and coronavirus cases rising in some areas, middle-class and affluent parents are pooling resources and gathering small groups of children to learn at home this fall. These “pandemic pods” could transform the educational landscape, my colleagues Maddie Hanna and Kristen Graham write. Read more here.
🛶 COVID-19 has forced Philadelphia to drastically reduce summer camp enrollment numbers. Here are the new rules for day camp.
💰 SEPTA is launching a COVID-19 memorial fund following seven employee deaths. The fund is made possible through a $10,000 donation by the Delaware Valley Regional Economic Fund.
👪 Need more ideas for outdoor family fun? Try one of these clever day-trip activities.
Have a social distancing tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.
- How will coronavirus vaccine researchers make sure Black and Hispanic communities are included in studies? Small details — like ads for clinical trials available in multiple languages — will be critical, The Washington Post reports.
- Coronavirus is making us all socially awkward, Vox says. The fear of suggesting that other people are untrustworthy is making every meet-up feel fraught.
- Workers at Maid-Rite Speciality Foods in Pennsylvania warned OSHA they were in “imminent danger,” ProPublica reports. Now they’re suing the agency.
Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.