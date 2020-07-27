Major League Baseball’s worst coronavirus nightmare is playing out in Philadelphia. After the Miami Marlins suffered a COVID-19 outbreak over the weekend during their series at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies’ game Monday night against the New York Yankees was postponed. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has been working closely with both the Phillies and Marlins to identify and notify all people who may have been exposed to the infected players. The risk to others outside the hotel and ballpark is “extremely low,” the health department said in a statement.