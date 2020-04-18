Tiearra Sampson and her 4 year old son Zaiden Miles were photographed near their Phila. home on April 12, 2020. Sampson, who is pregnant, and more and more pregnant women in Philadelphia are seeking home births, but insurance won't pay for them and that leaves financially strapped and low-income women hostage. They have to choose between going in debt and paying $5,500 cash for a home birth or delivering at a hospital, where they fear being exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19).