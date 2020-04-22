The planet is getting better during the coronavirus shutdown

TL;DR: Workers deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic are finding out coworkers have tested positive for the coronavirus through word of mouth, and not from their employees. Now these workers, like those at grocery stores, SEPTA maintenance facilities, and meat-processing plants, are demanding information for fear that withholding it could have deadly consequences. It’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, so my colleague Frank Kummer compiled a list of seven ways the planet has gotten better during the coronavirus shutdown.
🚌 SEPTA warns of possible “significant service disruptions” Thursday as a union leader threatens action.
🐱 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the first known cases of coronavirus in pet cats.
😷The CDC director cautions that a second wave of the coronavirus may be worse because it could coincide with flu season.
✈️ The Blue Angels have no immediate plans for Philadelphia flyover amid the coronavirus pandemic despite internet rumors.
🍞 A food giveaway line of out-of-work Atlantic City casino workers backed up for miles. Here is what it looked like.
🕯️Relatives. Friends. Neighbors. Colleagues. They’ve all been connected by a shared tragedy: They are victims of COVID-19. Here are some of their stories.
📈As of Wednesday evening, there are more than 24,800 reported cases in the Philadelphia area. Track the spread here.
- PHILADELPHIA: 10,583 confirmed cases
- SUBURBAN PA: 9,005 confirmed cases
- SOUTH JERSEY: 5,262 confirmed cases
Workers deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic are finding out coworkers have tested positive for the coronavirus through word of mouth, and not from their employees. The CDC recommends employers tell workers if they have possibly been exposed to the virus and Pennsylvania officials issued an order requiring employers to take the temperatures of all workers upon learning of a positive case in the workplace. But, as my colleague Juliana Feliciano Reyes reports, “enforcement of these guidelines is murky at best.” Now these workers, like those at grocery stores, SEPTA maintenance facilities, and meat-processing plants, are demanding information for fear that withholding it could have deadly consequences.
It’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, so my colleague Frank Kummer compiled a list of seven ways the planet is getting better during the coronavirus shutdown. There are photos and videos showing animals roaming in national parks, turtles on beaches, the Himalayas visible from northern India, and clear canal water in Venice. See more here.
- What are the first symptoms of the coronavirus? Pink eye is also a possible early warning sign of coronavirus, eye doctors report.
- Here is a list of local Philly stores that deliver groceries, meat, dairy, coffee beans, and more.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- Not sure what a medical term means? We have definitions for you.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
Ara Ishkhanian, the owner of Apricot Stone, an Armenian restaurant in Northern Liberties missed talking with his customers so much that he created a virtual dining experience. Customers can call Apricot Stone and make a reservation, and Ishkhanian will video call them. With a pen and notepad in hand, and a lit votive candle, water, and wine glasses before him, he takes the order. Then the in-house delivery service drops it off at the customer’s door. Read more about how this works here.
🏠 Do I need to pay my rent? Here are renters’ rights in Philadelphia during the coronavirus pandemic.
🍔 We’re continuously updating our list of restaurants open for pickup and delivery in the Philadelphia region. Check them out here.
🥫Here’s what five Chopped chefs would cook with Philly’s free food boxes.
- Philly Mag writes about updates on coronavirus treatments being tested in the region.
- Coronavirus patients are dying from blood-clotting complications that are proving to be mysterious to doctors, the Washington Post reports.
- Why opening up businesses won’t save the economy, according to Vox.
