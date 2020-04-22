The planet is getting better during the coronavirus shutdown

TL;DR: Workers deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic are finding out coworkers have tested positive for the coronavirus through word of mouth, and not from their employees. Now these workers, like those at grocery stores, SEPTA maintenance facilities, and meat-processing plants, are demanding information for fear that withholding it could have deadly consequences. It’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, so my colleague Frank Kummer compiled a list of seven ways the planet has gotten better during the coronavirus shutdown.

What you need to know

🚌 SEPTA warns of possible “significant service disruptions” Thursday as a union leader threatens action.

🐱 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the first known cases of coronavirus in pet cats.

😷The CDC director cautions that a second wave of the coronavirus may be worse because it could coincide with flu season.

✈️ The Blue Angels have no immediate plans for Philadelphia flyover amid the coronavirus pandemic despite internet rumors.

🍞 A food giveaway line of out-of-work Atlantic City casino workers backed up for miles. Here is what it looked like.

🕯️Relatives. Friends. Neighbors. Colleagues. They’ve all been connected by a shared tragedy: They are victims of COVID-19. Here are some of their stories.

Local coronavirus cases

📈As of Wednesday evening, there are more than 24,800 reported cases in the Philadelphia area. Track the spread here.

  • PHILADELPHIA: 10,583 confirmed cases
  • SUBURBAN PA: 9,005 confirmed cases
  • SOUTH JERSEY: 5,262 confirmed cases

’Are we essential or disposable?’ Workers say they need to know more about positive cases on the job.

Workers deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic are finding out coworkers have tested positive for the coronavirus through word of mouth, and not from their employees. The CDC recommends employers tell workers if they have possibly been exposed to the virus and Pennsylvania officials issued an order requiring employers to take the temperatures of all workers upon learning of a positive case in the workplace. But, as my colleague Juliana Feliciano Reyes reports, “enforcement of these guidelines is murky at best.” Now these workers, like those at grocery stores, SEPTA maintenance facilities, and meat-processing plants, are demanding information for fear that withholding it could have deadly consequences.

The planet is getting better during the coronavirus shutdown

It’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, so my colleague Frank Kummer compiled a list of seven ways the planet is getting better during the coronavirus shutdown. There are photos and videos showing animals roaming in national parks, turtles on beaches, the Himalayas visible from northern India, and clear canal water in Venice. See more here.

Helpful resources

You got this: Have a virtual dining experience

Ara Ishkhanian is the face of Apricot Stone, an Armenian restaurant in Northern Liberties. Missing the interaction he loves with his customers, Ara began a "virtual dining experience."
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Ara Ishkhanian is the face of Apricot Stone, an Armenian restaurant in Northern Liberties. Missing the interaction he loves with his customers, Ara began a "virtual dining experience."

Ara Ishkhanian, the owner of Apricot Stone, an Armenian restaurant in Northern Liberties missed talking with his customers so much that he created a virtual dining experience. Customers can call Apricot Stone and make a reservation, and Ishkhanian will video call them. With a pen and notepad in hand, and a lit votive candle, water, and wine glasses before him, he takes the order. Then the in-house delivery service drops it off at the customer’s door. Read more about how this works here.

🏠 Do I need to pay my rent? Here are renters’ rights in Philadelphia during the coronavirus pandemic.

🍔 We’re continuously updating our list of restaurants open for pickup and delivery in the Philadelphia region. Check them out here.

🥫Here’s what five Chopped chefs would cook with Philly’s free food boxes.

What we’re paying attention to

