The planet is getting better during the coronavirus shutdown

Ara Ishkhanian, the owner of Apricot Stone, an Armenian restaurant in Northern Liberties missed talking with his customers so much that he created a virtual dining experience. Customers can call Apricot Stone and make a reservation, and Ishkhanian will video call them. With a pen and notepad in hand, and a lit votive candle, water, and wine glasses before him, he takes the order. Then the in-house delivery service drops it off at the customer’s door. Read more about how this works here.