Mayor Jim Kenney wants to hike Philly’s property, parking, and nonresident wage taxes to fill a $649 million budget gap. Kenney had previously warned that cuts to the budget “will be painful," as shut-down orders continue to bring the city’s economy to a standstill. Kenney will be unveiling a revised plan for fiscal year 2021 tomorrow, but the Inquirer obtained advance details of the plan, and outlined what you can expect here.