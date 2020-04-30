TL;DR: My colleagues Wendy Ruderman and Jessica Griffin went along with Narberth Ambulance paramedics, capturing in words and photos how these first responders are risking their own lives in a battle to save nursing home residents with slim odds. Mayor Jim Kenney wants to hike Philly’s property, parking, and nonresident wage taxes to fill the budget gap from the coronavirus pandemic.
🇺🇸 Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says having a coronavirus vaccine by January is “doable.”
💰More than 30 million American workers, including 1.6 million in Pennsylvania and 888,000 in New Jersey, have filed for unemployment benefits in the last six weeks.
🏥 Over nine days, Bucks County saw 100 coronavirus deaths. The nexus has been nursing homes.
🏠 Philadelphia increased its fines for violating stay-at-home orders. Previously, all fines were at most $300. Now, businesses can be fined $2,000 and individuals may have to pay up to $500.
🌸 A Bucks County garden center surprised a customer by delivering groceries and hot food with her flowers.
📈As of Thursday evening, there are more than 35,900 reported cases in the Philadelphia area. Track the spread here.
- PHILADELPHIA: 14,468 confirmed cases
- SUBURBAN PA: 12,248 confirmed cases
- SOUTH JERSEY: 9,194 confirmed cases
Mayor Jim Kenney wants to hike Philly’s property, parking, and nonresident wage taxes to fill a $649 million budget gap. Kenney had previously warned that cuts to the budget “will be painful," as shut-down orders continue to bring the city’s economy to a standstill. Kenney will be unveiling a revised plan for fiscal year 2021 tomorrow, but the Inquirer obtained advance details of the plan, and outlined what you can expect here.
Narberth Ambulance paramedics are risking their own lives in a battle to save nursing home residents with slim odds. My colleagues Wendy Ruderman and Jessica Griffin went along with them, capturing in words and photos the fear, the distressing 911 calls, and the emotional toll from being on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Of Pennsylvania’s 600 state liquor stores, 565 are now offering curbside pickup for customers. You’ll need to call ahead, and you won’t get out of your car when you get there. Here’s how to place an order.
⛳ Pennsylvania and New Jersey golf courses set to reopen this weekend: Here’s what you need to know before you play.
- Los Angeles County is now offering tests to any resident who wants to get one for COVID-19, the Los Angeles Times reports.
- Politico reports on the coldest calculation: Are you willing to let people die to end the shutdown?
- Philadelphia Magazine wrote about this uplifting video tribute a Fairmount creative director filmed for his neighbors.
