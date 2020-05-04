There has been overcrowding at beaches and parks, people going out without masks, gatherings to watch the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Philadelphia, even with a stay-at-home order in place. It’s hard for people to accept there is a pandemic, an invisible threat that could kill them and their loved ones. And despite the public health models, charts, predictions, and daily press conferences with officials urging residents to stay home, people just are not good at estimating what will happen next, Tim Shipley, a psychology professor at Temple University, told my colleague Bethany Ao. Read more here about the psychology behind this.