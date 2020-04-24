At the Jersey Shore, is social distancing even possible?

Pennsylvania’s public health nurses are the state’s medical detectives, alerting people they have COVID-19 and identifying who else may have it: When did your symptoms start? Where have you traveled? Can you remember every person you interacted with during the past two weeks? Locating infected people, and their contacts, is called contact tracing, and it would mean quarantine measures could just be applied to them, instead of across all of society. This model has been successful in countries like South Korea, Taiwan, and Iceland. But here, in Pennsylvania, there aren’t enough of these nurses. Here’s why.