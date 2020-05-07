In Philadelphia, owners of restaurants and coffee shops have removed seats to allow for social distancing. An executive at a Montgomery County company that provides automation systems, meanwhile, is preparing for a potential surge in business. But all are without a clear timeline for when they’ll be allowed to open their doors. Some plan to attend a “Reopen Philly” rally on Friday outside City Hall, a push that comes as numerous states that initially weren’t as hard hit by the virus begin to lift some restrictions. Public-opinion polls, however, show that majorities oppose reopening businesses right now, even at the cost of continued economic suffering.