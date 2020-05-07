TL;DR: Some of Philadelphia’s small-business owners are gearing up to reopen their doors with new social-distancing measures, but frustration is growing over the lack of a timeline as to when that will be allowed. And as doctors see more coronavirus patients, they are finding that some exhibit psychiatric symptoms such as changes in behavior or personality.
🎓 The virus has moved the region’s college graduation ceremonies online. See photos of Temple University graduates celebrating on campus here.
🎶 The Mann Center and Philadelphia Orchestra have canceled all of the orchestra’s concerts at the venue this summer.
🏠 Evictions and foreclosures in Pennsylvania are now prohibited through July 10, according to an order signed by Gov. Tom Wolf.
🍷Center City District Sips, the annual summer happy-hour promotion that usually starts in June, is canceled for the year.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
In Philadelphia, owners of restaurants and coffee shops have removed seats to allow for social distancing. An executive at a Montgomery County company that provides automation systems, meanwhile, is preparing for a potential surge in business. But all are without a clear timeline for when they’ll be allowed to open their doors. Some plan to attend a “Reopen Philly” rally on Friday outside City Hall, a push that comes as numerous states that initially weren’t as hard hit by the virus begin to lift some restrictions. Public-opinion polls, however, show that majorities oppose reopening businesses right now, even at the cost of continued economic suffering.
As scientists and researchers all over the world scramble to uncover more information about the coronavirus, local doctors are realizing that memory loss, difficulty paying attention, and confusion can appear in COVID-19 patients even before more commonly recognized physical symptoms of the infection.
- What are the first symptoms of the coronavirus? Pink eye is also a possible early warning sign of coronavirus, eye doctors report.
- What if someone in my house is sick? How to protect your household during coronavirus.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- Not sure what a medical term means? We have definitions for you.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
You might not be able to get on a plane for a vacation this summer, but privately owned Pennsylvania campgrounds are allowed to reopen. That said, campers are required to follow safety rules from the Wolf administration, including social distancing and mask wearing, and CDC guidelines recommend that you not stray far from home or camp with people from other households. If you want to plan a trip, call a campground first to check that it’s taking reservations.
🌊 If you’re thinking about going to the beach, here are some things to consider first, and what the science says.
🏫 Philadelphia schools are launching a hotline, grief counseling, and other support services for children and families.
📕 You can still order books for delivery from several local independent bookstores.
💰 A Philly restaurateur believes that more outdoor dining could save the city’s food scene.
- Atlantic writer Caitlin Flanagan wrote about living with Stage IV cancer during the pandemic.
- Why refusing to wear a mask represents the worst about America’s “rugged individualism,” according to political columnist Dick Polman.
- Memes, text chains, and online conspiracies have fueled coronavirus protesters, the Boston Globe reports.
