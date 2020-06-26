TL;DR: Philadelphia is now requiring everyone to wear masks at indoor public places or when outside near people who are not members of their own household. This announcement came as Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced the city is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Southeastern Pennsylvania counties have officially moved into the “green” phase of reopening, while Philly is in a modified version of the green stage. Here is a guide on what’s allowed to be open in Pennsylvania during this phase.
📚 New Jersey schools will reopen in the fall at least part-time, the state education department said in guidance issued to districts Friday.
♻️ Regular weekly recycling collection will resume in Philly on July 6.
🏠 Lebanon County, the last of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties remaining in the “yellow” phase, will move into the “green” stage of reopening on July 3, Gov. Tom Wolf announced.
🏀 The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced that 16 of 302 players tested were positive for COVID-19.
🍽️ Philly is ‘pleading with business owners’ to follow coronavirus safety rules. But it’s not issuing fines.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Philadelphia is now requiring everyone to wear masks at indoor public places or when outside near people who are not members of your own household. This announcement came as Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced the city is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. “Cases in the community are no longer decreasing,” Farley said, as he announced 143 new cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia residents today.
Southeastern Pennsylvania counties have officially moved into the “green” phase of reopening, allowing more businesses to open their doors for the first time in months. Across the suburbs, there were happy customers at gyms, restaurants, and malls. Need a refresher on what’s allowed to be open in Pennsylvania during this phase? Check out our guide here.
- What are the first symptoms of the coronavirus? Pink eye is also a possible early warning sign of coronavirus, eye doctors report.
- Want to get your haircut? Here’s how to do it safely.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- Not sure what a medical term means? We have definitions for you.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
As this region moves into the green phase and places reopen, the coronavirus has not gone away. My colleague Grace Dickinson talked to experts about what to do if you’re considered “high risk,” such as being 65 years or older or have a serious underlying medical condition. Read their advice here.
💰 Here’s how to make the most of your FSA or HSA during the pandemic.
🔓 Some Philadelphia businesses reopened today. This is how they prepared.
😷 A young South Philly coronavirus survivor shares her experience.
