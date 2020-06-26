TL;DR: Philadelphia is now requiring everyone to wear masks at indoor public places or when outside near people who are not members of their own household. This announcement came as Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced the city is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Southeastern Pennsylvania counties have officially moved into the “green” phase of reopening, while Philly is in a modified version of the green stage. Here is a guide on what’s allowed to be open in Pennsylvania during this phase.