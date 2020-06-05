TL;DR: Thousands of people over 80 have died from the coronavirus, but my colleague Stacey Burling writes that many are surviving. Doctors are trying to figure out why some live and others don’t. Businesses could finally reopen today, as long as they followed certain safety guidelines. But many remained shuttered anyway.
🏥 Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, warned that protests are the “perfect setup” to spread coronavirus.
🟢 Twelve more Pennsylvania counties will soon move to the “green” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan. There are already 34 counties in the green phase.
⛪ Philadelphia-area churches to resume in-person Mass despite cautions from the city.
👗 Watch this video of seniors enjoying prom celebrations despite COVID-19 cancellations.
😷 SEPTA requires riders to wear face coverings as region begins to reopen. At the end of June, 10,000 SEPTA Key cards are also set to expire, but don’t expect a new one in the mail.
💰 The unemployment rate improved, raising hope that the economy is turning the corner from the coronavirus.
🏖️ After a slow spring, the pandemic casts a shadow over the Wildwood summer season.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Businesses could finally reopen Friday, as long as they followed certain safety guidelines. But many remained shuttered anyway. Clothing stores and coffee shops were closed today on West Philadelphia’s 52nd Street corridor, which was recently devastated during protests. REI and Nordstrom had not reopened in King of Prussia’s Town Center and many South Street businesses appeared closed. Need a refresher on what’s allowed to be open in Pennsylvania during red, yellow and green phases? Read more here.
Thousands of people over 80 have died from the coronavirus, but my colleague Stacey Burling writes that many are surviving. “We had a 96-year-old guy who never had a symptom,” said Joshua Uy, medical director of a West Philadelphia nursing home. Some with mild symptoms have "recovered and it’s like nothing ever happened to them.” Doctors are trying to figure out why some live and others don’t. Read more here.
Record stores are set to reopen in Philly and New Jersey, but they’ll look a bit different than before. You’ll have to sanitize your hands before digging through records. Masks will be mandatory. There will be plexiglass sneeze guards and social distanced shopping protocols. Read more here about how record stores are preparing to reopen.
🚓 Are you planning to attend a Philly protest? Here are your rights if you get arrested.
🏠 Don’t want to leave your home? Still social distancing? Here’s how to get involved in the protests from home, according to organizers.
🏀 People were staying home from sports before the pandemic. What will happen once the games resume?
- The Atlantic interviewed people who have been sick with COVID-19 for months. They refer to themselves as “long-termers” or “long-haulers.”
- “Rare birds and raccoons in the ceiling,” Billy Penn writes. Here is how the coronavirus pandemic brings the city closer to nature.
- D.C.'s mayor had “Black Lives Matter” painted in giant yellow letters on the street in front of the White House, the Washington Post reports. She also renamed the street “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”
