N.J. to reopen indoor dining Friday

Indoor dining can return to New Jersey this Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced, provided that restaurants operate at 25% capacity and with distancing between tables. But not all restaurant owners are pleased. Dominic Piperno, owner of Hearthside in Collingswood, criticized Murphy’s timeline. “And now he’s gonna give restaurants four days notice to restaff, order everything that you would need to order, get sanitation stations, and get your restaurant’s indoors clean?” Piperno said. Movie theaters and other indoor venues can also resume operations Friday, the governor said.