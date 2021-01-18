As vaccination rolls out with mounting confusion and disorganization, the nation’s chain drugstores say they could be the shot in the arm that the massive effort needs. But nothing happens easily during this pandemic. A partnership between Rite Aid and Philadelphia, intended to help get the vaccine to health care workers, has enabled ineligible people to jump the line and get protection ahead of that top-priority group, called 1a, which is at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Read more here.