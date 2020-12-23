Your pandemic safety guide to the holidays

If someone is sick with the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends they isolate for 10 days, starting when their symptoms first appeared. Then, they can be around others as long as they’re fever free for 24 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medications) and their other symptoms are improving. But is it safe for someone who doesn’t live with them to enter their home? My colleague Grace Dickinson talked with experts to find the answer. Read more here.