Restaurateurs have optimism hard-wired into their DNA. They live to create. They believe that now might be the best time to do it. Interest rates are low, many investors still have cash, rents have dropped in some areas, and vacancies are up. The price of liquor licenses, which rise and fall as a commodity, are at 10-year lows. There is an ample supply of talented managers and workers who have been squeezed out of a job. The pandemic put the brakes on many projects, but work now is resuming as COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out.