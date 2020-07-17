TL;DR: Restaurant and bar owners who keep tables socially distanced, enforce mask-wearing for staff and patrons, and regularly clean, should not be forced to abide by tighter restrictions on dining, the PA Restaurant Bar Covid Response Alliance said. As schools across the region debate reopening their classrooms in the fall, what safety measures are needed to keep students and teachers safe? Philadelphia pediatricians share what they view is the best precaution: Better COVID-19 testing for kids. Read their insight here.
📈 Pennsylvania reported more than 1,000 new cases as daily case counts continue to trend upward. The commonwealth is now averaging 800 new cases a day, double the 400 a day it was averaging in the middle of June.
🛑 Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf pulled funding from Lebanon County, which defied his shutdown orders.
🏥 The United States is bungling coronavirus testing again, this time with delayed results due to hotspots and a lack of federal coordination.
🚇 All PATCO riders are now required to wear masks in trains, at stations, and on all platforms.
😷 Philadelphia gyms can reopen Monday with strict social distancing rules and mask requirements. Here’s what you should know about safety at the gym.
📚 Pennsylvania’s largest teachers’ union is pushing for online-only teaching.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Restaurant and bar owners who keep tables socially distanced, enforce mask-wearing for staff and patrons, and regularly clean, should not be forced to abide by tighter restrictions on dining, said the PA Restaurant Bar Covid Response Alliance, a new group of more than 100 owners, state representatives, and Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association officials. This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced new restrictions on their industry, including cutting indoor occupancy to 25% of capacity, and not allowing bars to seat those who do not order food. “We’re scapegoats,” said Rui Lucas, who owns Iron Abbey and naBrasa in Horsham. Read more here.
As schools across the region debate reopening their classrooms in the fall, and what safety measures are needed to keep students and teachers safe,Philadelphia pediatricians weigh in on what they view is the best precaution: Better COVID-19 testing for kids. Read their insight here.
- Philadelphia is in a modified “green” phase, with some reopenings halted until at least Aug. 1. Here’s what’s open now.
- Tips on how to defuse arguments about mask use and social distancing.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- Not sure what a medical term means? We have definitions for you.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
My colleague Nick Vadala rounded up a dozen “offbeat spots,” from an underground cave to a wolf sanctuary to unique hikes, all within about 100 miles of Center City. Check out the list here.
👟 DIY Broad Street Run: Here are some 10-mile routes to train for.
🚘 The Parking Lot Social, a drive-in experience for the social-distancing age, is coming to Philly’s Navy Yard next week.
🍽️ Eating out during the pandemic is a dilemma. Outdoor dining appears to be the most safe, restaurant critic Craig LaBan writes.
- The New York Times published an interactive map showing who is wearing a mask, and who isn’t, across the United States.
- President Donald Trump’s visa ban has left hospitals short of hundreds of young doctors, ProPublica reports.
- Philadelphia doctors continue to learn more about the coronavirus, and the death rate is dropping, WHYY reports.
