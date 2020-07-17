Restaurant and bar owners who keep tables socially distanced, enforce mask-wearing for staff and patrons, and regularly clean, should not be forced to abide by tighter restrictions on dining, said the PA Restaurant Bar Covid Response Alliance, a new group of more than 100 owners, state representatives, and Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association officials. This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced new restrictions on their industry, including cutting indoor occupancy to 25% of capacity, and not allowing bars to seat those who do not order food. “We’re scapegoats,” said Rui Lucas, who owns Iron Abbey and naBrasa in Horsham. Read more here.