🦉 Philadelphia health officials say coronavirus test results on Temple University’s campus are “indicative of an ongoing outbreak” after the school shut down in-person classes for at least two weeks.
🍽️ New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is reopening indoor dining. Restaurants are still worried.
📊 Nursing home COVID-19 case, death data still missing from Pa.’s public reports.
🏥 Pennsylvania reports 816 coronavirus cases as virus spreads through schools and nursing homes.
📚 New Jersey schools are set to reopen next week and prepared to handle potential outbreaks, Murphy says.
😷 SEPTA’s ‘social-distancing coaches’ are sticking around to boost mask-wearing.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Classes began for 125,000 kids across the district and it was a first day like no other. Students logged on virtually because the coronavirus pandemic has made it unsafe to gather in person. Although teachers, students and parents reported some first-day glitches, our reporter Kristen Graham wrote there was enthusiasm at the beginning of the 2020-21 term.
Many restaurants are allowed to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity, with tables at least six feet apart. But what’s the basis for that? And will it be enough to protect you? Inquirer reporter Marie McCullough talks to experts about how the “scientific reasoning is limited and evolving.” Read more here.
Do you miss traveling? Inquirer food editor Jamila Robinson writes about cookbooks on sale and coming this fall that can take you around the world. “While the books are no match to meeting the fisherman who catches your dinner in the south of France, they do introduce readers to people they will want to meet and places they will want to visit when it’s safe,” Robinson writes. Read more here.
- Studies show how cheap steroids can save the lives of critically ill COVID-19 patients, the BBC reports
- Apple and Google announced they’re expanding their coronavirus exposure warning system. This means health agencies can use the technology without having to create a customized app, MIT Technology Review reports.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci: If clinical trials lead to overwhelmingly positive results, a coronavirus vaccine could be available earlier than anticipated, Kaiser Health News reports. The nation’s top infectious-disease official is confident that an independent panel will base vaccine approval on science, not politics.
