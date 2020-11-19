Despite officials warning of cases spiking, people attended Halloween parties, worked out at gyms, and dined indoors at restaurants — all at the increasing risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus. Melissa Auerbach, an assistant professor in psychology at Temple University explained to my colleague Bethany Ao that people are taking these risks in favor of socialization because they are fatigued. “People have limited mental resources for self control,” said Auerbach, who studies stress and health risk behaviors. “We have all of these factors depleting self control, like the recession, the pandemic, and not being able to socialize like we used to. All this is very outside of our wheelhouse in terms of how we normally deal with self regulation and self control of behaviors.” Read more here.