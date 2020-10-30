As many as 32,000 Philadelphia students are expected to return to school two days a week starting the end of November, but Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. this week raised the possibility of delaying the return date, citing rising local coronavirus cases. Still, Philly teachers and parents wonder if kids do return, will classrooms be ready? They are “skeptical of the school system’s track record, lacking full information to make decisions, wary of other schools' data that shows inadequate ventilation in many schools, and ‘really troubled’ at the prospect of sending children and teachers into the unknown in a pandemic,” my colleague Kristen A. Graham reports. Read more here.