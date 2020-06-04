TL;DR: Starting tomorrow, for the first time in about 10 weeks Philly’s retailers, day cares and offices will be allowed to reopen as the city moves to the “yellow” reopening phase. Coronavirus fears of voting in person and a new law allowing anyone to vote by mail led to a surge in mail ballots in Tuesday’s primary, slowing the counting of votes. Now, candidates across Pa. have no idea if they won or lost.
— Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11, health@inquirer.com)
🍽️ On June 15, New Jersey restaurants can resume outdoor dining and nonessential retail can open, both at 50% capacity, Gov. Phil Murphy said. Tables must have no more than eight people and must be at least six feet apart. Retail shoppers and workers must wear masks, among other regulations.
💈 New Jersey barber shops and salons are expected to reopen June 22. Youth summer camps can resume July 6, Murphy said.
💰 1.9 million sought unemployment benefits last week even as reopenings slowed layoffs.
🍺 A Chester County restaurant owner had a plan to safely reopen. Then he told Facebook.
🛍️ Boscov’s to reopen this weekend in some Philadelphia suburbs.
📚 Penn is the latest university to drop SAT requirement for admission amid coronavirus.
😷 Whole Foods and other retailers have ended hazard pay for workers even as coronavirus remains a threat.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Starting tomorrow, for the first time in about 10 weeks Philly’s retailers and day cares will be allowed to reopen as the city moves to the “yellow” reopening phase. Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties will also all move to yellow on Friday. If you’re curious what else the “yellow” phase means for this region, read more here.
Coronavirus fears of voting in person and a new law allowing anyone to vote by mail led to a surge in mail ballots in Tuesday’s primary, slowing the counting of votes. Now, candidates across Pa. have no idea if they won or lost. Read more here.
- Anxious about going back out into the world? Here are some ways to manage your worries.
- Pennsylvania now lets bars and restaurants sell cocktails to go. Here’s where to find them.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- What if someone in my house is sick? How to protect your household during coronavirus.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
“Black people: We have to take responsibility for our mental health and put our feelings first in these trying times,” writes my colleague Elizabeth Wellington. She shares ways to practice self-care and explains how allies can support in the struggle. Read her great tips here.
💻 What to watch this weekend, starting with The Roots’ powerful ‘It Ain’t Fair’ on YouTube
🍷 Pair this well-balanced cabernet sauvignon with steak and burgers
🏥 How coronavirus is changing hospital births
Have a social distancing tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.
- There are bad masks, sick employees and scared children inside D.C.'s Child Welfare Agency, Washington City Paper reports.
- The New Yorker reports how Iceland “beat” the coronavirus pandemic.
- There are strict rules New Jersey restaurants and bars must follow for outdoor dining. NJ.com lists them here.
Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.