Bracing for a school year unlike any other

My colleague Grace Dickinson asked experts for advice on how to set up a desk at home in a way that helps your kid learn during virtual school. “Throughout school, learning how to learn is perhaps the most important thing, and that involves organizational skills, keeping schedules and routines, learning responsibilities and how to think ahead,” says Todd Levy, an occupational therapist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “Those are particularly challenging virtually, but it’s possible, and a good setup will help.” Read more here.