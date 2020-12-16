A high school student in South Korea was infected with the coronavirus after five minutes of exposure to a contagious person with no symptoms — who was sitting 20 feet away in an air-conditioned restaurant, according to a new study that shows how getting COVID-19 at an indoor gathering is likelier than experts once thought. Both people were not wearing masks, but they had no direct or indirect contact like touching the same plate or doorknob, according to the findings published in the Journal of Korean Medical Science.