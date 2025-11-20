A new Mexican BYOB is coming to town | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

A new Mexican restaurant from a familiar chef is getting ready to open in Media. Also this week, the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District is facing a $2.6 million deficit, we round up where you can get a fresh turkey for Thanksgiving, and an Inquirer columnist stumbled upon an offensively Pennsylvanian outfit at Granite Run.

Media is getting a new Mexican restaurant on Monday, when Chef Antonio Garcia of Ariano opens his own eatery, Taquero.

Garcia, who’s been in the kitchen at Ariano since it opened over a decade ago, has been working to bring his new BYOB on Veterans Square to life for over 18 months. There, he will be serving a range of modern and traditional dishes from his native Mexico, including some his grandmother used to make.

“Everybody says their grandma is the best cook. My grandma was, like, insane,” Garcia said. “Everything she cooked was so delicious.”

Taquero, which translates to taco-maker, will serve five types of tacos, as well as appetizers, soups, salads, entrées, and desserts. It will also offer mixers for people who bring their own alcohol. In crafting the menu, Garcia said he wanted to do “something that’s going to make me proud, for me and my family.”

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Wallingford-Swarthmore School District is headed for a $2.6 million budget deficit that officials blame on a “spending problem.” Without implementing a “cultural shift” around spending, the district is staring down major fiscal problems for the 2027-28 school year, said business administrator DeJuana Mosley. Book fairs continue at a couple RMTSD schools through Tuesday, and there are parent-teacher conferences at several schools on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week. There are no classes for kindergarten through eighth grade students starting Tuesday, and the high school has an early dismissal Wednesday. The district is closed next Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. See the full calendar here. Tara Irey, a Wallingford-Swarthmore School District first grade teacher who brings “learning to life every day,” was recently named the winner of Welch’s Fruit Snacks and Crayola’s “Thank You Teacher Sweepstakes.” Her prize? A $10,000 classroom makeover. Wallingford Elementary’s book fair continues through tomorrow, and Saturday and Sunday are fall drama performances. There will be no classes next Wednesday, and the district is closed next Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. See the full calendar here.

🍽️ On our Plate

Tomorrow is the last day to place takeout Thanksgiving orders from White Dog Cafe. The popular eatery, which has a location in Glen Mills, is offering a feast to feed eight or à la carte options. Speaking of Thanksgiving, if you’re still in search of a fresh turkey, we’ve rounded up where you can buy them locally, including at Linvilla Orchards, which has whole birds or breasts. Preorders for turkeys are due today.

🎳 Things to Do

🛍️ Penncrest Band Annual Craft Show: Shop over 125 vendors, hear the band play, sample food, and try your luck at a raffle. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Penncrest High School, Media

🔥 Fire Pit Fridays: At the YMCA’s final fire pit event of the year, roast s’mores while connecting with other attendees. Hot chocolate will be available for purchase. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 21, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rocky Run YMCA, Media

🥧 2nd Annual Hoedown and Pie Raffle Fundraiser: Put on your dancing boots for this family-friendly fundraiser that includes barbecue, kids’ crafts, a pie raffle, and a live band with a professional caller to shout out the steps. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 22, 5 p.m. 💵 $15 for children ages 4 to 9, $35 for attendees 10 and older 📍 Park Avenue Community Center, Swarthmore

🌲 Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree: Find your perfect Christmas tree among the pre-cut options or venture into the fields to chop down your own. ⏰ Opening Saturday, Nov. 22 through Tuesday, Dec. 23, times and days vary 💵 $119 per tree plus tax 📍 Linvilla Orchards, Media

🎭 Little Women: Hedgerow Theatre’s newest show kicks off and is a stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved book. ⏰ Wednesday, Nov. 26-Sunday, Dec. 28, times and days vary 💵 $20-$35 📍 Hedgerow Theatre, Rose Valley

🏃‍➡️ Delco Turkey Trot: Sunday is the last day to register for this year’s race, which includes a 5K or a one-mile “little drumstick” run to benefit Nether Providence Elementary School’s parent-teacher organization. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 27, 8:30 a.m. 💵 $25 for kids under 12, $40 for everyone else 📍 Nether Providence Elementary School, Wallingford

🚗 Worth the Drive: A Longwood Christmas: Longwood Gardens’ annual holiday display kicks off tomorrow and runs through early January. This year’s theme is inspired by gems. Timed reservations are required. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 21-Sunday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. 💵 $25 for kids 5-18, $45 for adults 19 and older, free for members and kids under 5 📍 Longwood Gardens

🏡 On the Market

A custom bar and a hot tub? This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home in Media boasts plenty of space for hosting. Other highlights include a farm sink, double ovens, multiple fireplaces, a two-story foyer, and more.

Price: $957,000 | Size: 3,538

