1. Will the speed pay off? The Eagles prioritized speed at every turn, especially in the NFL draft, when they added three receivers with ample athleticism. If Jalen Reagor is able to overcome his shoulder injury and play, we’ll get our first look at whether this newfound band of burners on the perimeter is going to elevate an Eagles offense from the plodding, methodical ways of 2019. DeSean Jackson’s absence for most of the year cost the offense, which was in the bottom third of the league in explosive plays according to Sharp Football Stats. It will take longer than one game to get a definitive answer about the team’s philosophy change, but this will be the first look we get at how things are expected to work.