But hey, it’s the bye week. So if you want to use this time away from the Birds to think positively … maybe they’ll come back from the week off with a much, much improved receiving corps and enough fight to compete with the 8-1 Patriots, who showed they are in fact beatable in their 37-20 loss Sunday night to Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens. An online New Jersey sportsbook opened the Eagles as only 1-point underdogs to New England. For these inconsistent 5-4 Eagles, playoff hopes are not lost.