Thanks for the question, Curt; I got several with a similar tone. It wasn’t that long ago (last year) that the Eagles played great for Wentz. One reason the Eagles played so well against New Orleans is that Hurts didn’t throw an interception. Wentz has become a turnover machine this season, with 15 interceptions. Many are because he hangs in the pocket too long instead of throwing the ball away or running out of danger. Hurts might have broken out of the pocket early a few times, but at least he was gaining positive yards. He didn’t hold onto the ball too long and was decisive. The threat of him running also opened things up for Miles Sanders and the ground game. New Orleans didn’t seem to have an answer for Hurts’ scrambling, and the Eagles fed off the energy he created with his legs. In past seasons, when Wentz played well, his teammates would follow. That didn’t happen this year and a lot of the blame goes to Wentz for poor decision-making and execution. Players feed off a quarterback, and, for his first NFL start, that is what happened with Hurts.