“They weren’t having it. Not the young people crushed by violence. Not the family members drowning in trauma. Not the woman who eventually stormed out, disgusted with having to wait to speak until the ‘experts’ had their say. And not the paralyzed gunshot survivors who have mostly been left out of the city’s conversations about gun violence.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about the paralyzed gunshot survivors who brought their stories and struggles to a recent City Hall meeting.