She’s poised to be your next mayor | Morning Newsletter

Last night’s Democratic primary race was the one of the most competitive mayoral elections in recent memory, with five contenders having viable paths when polls opened Tuesday morning.

By the end of the night, it was clear Democrats had decided that we should have our first female mayor, and her name is Cherelle Parker. Our lead story focuses on her historic win.

Cherelle Parker won the Democratic nomination for Philadelphia mayor, making her the favorite to become the 100th mayor and first woman to lead the city.

Important note: She wasn’t able to take the stage at her own victory party because she was hospitalized for a dental emergency

Parker ran a tough-on-crime platform that included pledging to hire 300 new cops and restoring the controversial law enforcement tactic “stop and frisk.”

As a consummate political insider, Parker was the clear choice of the city’s Democratic establishment. She racked up endorsements from several elected officials and deep-pocketed unions in the building trades and service industry.

Pay attention: Although the odds are highly in her favor, she will still have to face off against the Republican nominee, former Philadelphia City Councilmember David Oh in the November general election.

We’ve got more on how Parker came out on top.

It looks like Pennsylvania House Democrats got their money’s worth.

After spending more than $1 million keep their one-seat majority, Democrat Heather Boyd won the special election in the 163rd House District to replace former State Rep. Mike Zabel.

Reminder: Just weeks after Democrats gained control of the state House, the Upper Darby seat opened up when former Rep. Mike Zabel, a Democrat, resigned over allegations of sexual harassment.

Democrats outspent Republicans to 10-to-1 to main their majority, which they won in February for the first time in 12 years.

Keep reading to learn what Democrats want to do with their secured power.

