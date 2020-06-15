Peaceful protests and demonstrations against racism and police brutality continued in Philadelphia this weekend, but there were also scuffles between those standing near a statue of Christopher Columbus to protest “hate crimes against Italians” or violence against police and counter-protesters. Also, even as regions are beginning to ease coronavirus-related restrictions, economists can’t predict how the economy will react. They do agree, though, that a shift is happening.
Starting Saturday, a group with some carrying baseball bats and metal poles gathered near the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philly. They said they were standing guard at the statue as a result of recent protests. Columbus statues were removed in Camden; Richmond, Va.; and St. Paul, Minn., and there has been growing resistance to Columbus over the last several decades. By late yesterday afternoon, scuffles had broken out with counter-protesters.
In a tweet, Mayor Kenney wrote that those “protecting” the statue in Marconi Plaza were engaging in “vigilantism,” adding that “these individuals only bring more danger to themselves and the city.”
Experts say that an economic shift is underway. But no one knows where that shift will end up. There are so many factors, from health concerns (a vaccine or a second wave of the virus) to consumer matters (the continuation of remote work or sustained decreases in spending).
And, from a labor perspective, some companies are hiring, but a recent report estimates that businesses are hiring only three new workers for every 10 layoffs. The Congressional Budget Office said last week that it could take almost a decade for the U.S. economy to fully recover from the pandemic.
In Fredericksburg, Pa., chicken is king. The region’s largest private employer is Bell & Evans, whose two sprawling factories supply pricey organic breasts and thighs to Whole Foods and other grocery stores. The company has expanded aggressively, employing 1,800 largely Latino laborers, a workforce bigger than the Fredericksburg’s mostly white population.
But the sense of security that once came with a job at Bell & Evans is evaporating as the coronavirus has swept through the region. Many now view the company as the source of infection that has killed at least three people already and has sickened many others.
Also, Bell & Evans’ chicken has unsafe levels of salmonella, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
- About 15% of the 200 businesses on 52nd between Arch and Pine Streets, and along some side streets, had some form of damage May 31 during looting and vandalism after protests. West Philadelphia’s historic black corridor is now looking to rebuild.
- White supremacists and other extremist groups have used protests and the pandemic to amplify their message.
- After Dominque “Rem’mie” Fells’ dismembered body was pulled from the Schuylkill last week, advocates and friends are urging action. The killing of Fells, a transgender woman, is a strong reminder of the violence against black transgender people, according to advocates.
- My colleague Grace Dickinson talked to experts about how to raise antiracist children.
- Police accountability has been changed by video. Now, citizen filmmakers are undertaking a massive effort to catalog everything.
- A rural Pennsylvania prosecutor has been calling on fellow Republicans to ditch President Donald Trump after being inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. And, late last week, Trump incorrectly cited Philly mayor Frank Rizzo for a racist phrase he aimed at protesters.
- 😷CHOP doctors released their advice for how to have a safer summer. And the CDC posted its long-awaited tips for minimizing coronavirus risk in everyday activities.
- ⚾The MLB players’ union has cut off negotiations with the league and has asked the commissioner to basically just tell them when the season will start. But, with coronavirus cases spiking in some states with major-league baseball teams, health is still a major challenge to starting the season.
- 📝Philly songwriter Orion Sun was knocked down by police at a Black Lives Matter demonstration. The next day, she wrote a protest song.
- 🐦After the video of a white woman calling the police on a black birder went viral, black scientists, some with Philly roots, are helping black birders take flight.
- 💪Restaurant critic Craig LaBan writes about a group of restaurants that have had to rebuild from a pandemic and vandalism, showing “the value Philly’s beloved neighborhood restaurants hold.”
- 📈Gas prices are creeping upward as coronavirus restrictions have started to ease.
“It’s too little, too late. And more important, if this truly is a tipping point for real change, it won’t come under the same leadership.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas in a piece calling for new and better leadership in Philadelphia.
- Democratic women in Pennsylvania are a force. Just look at Amanda Cappelletti’s win over Daylin Leach, writes columnist Maria Panaritis.
- Jasmine Schley, who organizes people and resources to expand access and improve quality of life in Philadelphia, writes about how Philly can build on the protests and change.
- Billy Penn reports on a website that has a listing of protests and other activist events, created by a volunteer web designer.
- In 1944, eight black transit workers got promoted in Philadelphia, leading thousands of white workers to walk off the job. The Washington Post has a story about a time, more than 75 years ago, that race relations brought Philadelphia to a halt.
- The New Yorker released a “closeup examination” of artist Kadir Nelson’s latest cover, titled “Say Their Names," which aims to embody “the history of violence inflicted upon black people in America.”
With the loosening restrictions on outdoor dining at restaurants in Philly, food writer Jenn Ladd offered 10 places to eat and drink outside. In New Jersey, outdoor dining is allowed starting today, and nonessential retail and day-care centers are able to open.