Michael Klein, who is seemingly omniscient when it comes to Philadelphia’s restaurant scene, first flagged the trend of restaurateurs floundering to address the Black Lives Matter movement. Then, The Inquirer’s (relatively) new food editor, Jamila Robinson, recognized that one reason they seemed to be having such a difficult time with it was that many have not dealt with the racism that is already baked into the restaurant industry, as it is in so many other facets of American life. Because I’ve covered food and bars for The Inquirer, as well as issues of race and identity, Jamila asked me to explore the larger story here.