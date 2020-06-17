On Sunday night, there were incidents of violence near the Columbus statue, with protest observers alleging that police allowed those “protecting” the statue to assault them. Videos appear to show the Columbus defenders punching the observers, pushing them to the ground, kicking and stomping on them, burning them with lighters, cigarettes and cigars, sexually assaulting them, and shoving them into busy Broad Street traffic, my colleague Samantha Melamed reports. While police repeatedly intervened, the skirmishes accelerated when it got darker and “police often were notably missing.”