As we inch closer to the unofficial start of summer, New Jersey Shore towns are trying to figure out how to handle what projects to be an influx of beach-goers despite stay-at-home orders remaining in place throughout the region. The stay-at-home orders have also impacted how religious leaders have been able to engage with worshipers during a period with holidays and ceremonies.

Philly-area religious leaders adapt to reach their faithful as the pandemic drags on

Although Pennsylvania and a majority of other states allow religious exemptions to social distancing, many houses of worship have closed their doors anyway, or at least limited entry. That means that spiritual leaders have to find different ways to reach their communities, especially in a time when they might need to feel a sense of hope.

We are nearing the end of Ramadan, the holiest month for Muslims. Easter, Passover, and other religious holidays and ceremonies have happened during shutdown orders. And all have been observed in ways many of us never imagined.

Expect masked beach patrols, relaxed open container laws, and overflowing trash cans at the Shore over Memorial Day weekend

Even with nonessential travel bans somewhat still in place throughout the region, the Jersey Shore will usher in the unofficial start of summer this weekend — Memorial Day weekend. Gov. Phil Murphy has given his blessing, though boardwalks were crowded even last weekend.

But things won’t look as they always have. Some beach towns that typically have a more raucous atmosphere are trying to adapt to a time of caution. My colleague Amy S. Rosenberg outlines what you can expect, from relaxed open container laws to lots of trash.

The 24 hours that changed sports and society: An Inquirer sports staff oral history of when it all shut down

When the sun went down on March 12, the sports world went with it. Ten weeks ago, an NBA all-star tested positive for the coronavirus before a game, leading to the suspension of play. From there, events were canceled in rapid succession.

At that time, my colleagues were covering games and tournaments, prepping for seasons to start and playoff runs to begin at all levels of sports. Then, it all ended. In their own words, they describe what happened on the night sports stopped.

Shelter for fired Inspectors General watchdogs
Signe Wilkinson
Shelter for fired Inspectors General watchdogs

“It’s still uncertain what life will look like on the other side of this pandemic. Nor do we know what kind of opportunities will await them. I hope that this experience is a reminder to them and the other 2020 graduates about the mercurial nature of life and the need to stay ready to adjust.” — writes columnist Jenice Armstrong about how families’ COVID-19 graduation ceremonies still hold meaning.

Your Daily Dose of | Chalk artistry

Stefanie Heron-Birl, former face painter now chalk drawer because of social distancing, creating a drawing on the driveway of Kate Semon's house on Allerton Road in West Chester, Pa.
Stefanie Heron-Birl would prefer to paint your face. But now, that can’t happen. Instead, she’s been drawing on driveways, sidewalks, and garages, still with the same goal in mind: “to bring a smile to someone’s face.” Through it all, she’s learned that the "message matters more than the medium,” my colleague Phil Anastasia writes.