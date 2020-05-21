As we inch closer to the unofficial start of summer, New Jersey Shore towns are trying to figure out how to handle what projects to be an influx of beach-goers despite stay-at-home orders remaining in place throughout the region. The stay-at-home orders have also impacted how religious leaders have been able to engage with worshipers during a period with holidays and ceremonies.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Although Pennsylvania and a majority of other states allow religious exemptions to social distancing, many houses of worship have closed their doors anyway, or at least limited entry. That means that spiritual leaders have to find different ways to reach their communities, especially in a time when they might need to feel a sense of hope.
We are nearing the end of Ramadan, the holiest month for Muslims. Easter, Passover, and other religious holidays and ceremonies have happened during shutdown orders. And all have been observed in ways many of us never imagined.
Even with nonessential travel bans somewhat still in place throughout the region, the Jersey Shore will usher in the unofficial start of summer this weekend — Memorial Day weekend. Gov. Phil Murphy has given his blessing, though boardwalks were crowded even last weekend.
But things won’t look as they always have. Some beach towns that typically have a more raucous atmosphere are trying to adapt to a time of caution. My colleague Amy S. Rosenberg outlines what you can expect, from relaxed open container laws to lots of trash.
When the sun went down on March 12, the sports world went with it. Ten weeks ago, an NBA all-star tested positive for the coronavirus before a game, leading to the suspension of play. From there, events were canceled in rapid succession.
At that time, my colleagues were covering games and tournaments, prepping for seasons to start and playoff runs to begin at all levels of sports. Then, it all ended. In their own words, they describe what happened on the night sports stopped.
- More than 100 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in development. Here are some updates on three promising experimental vaccines, including two with Philadelphia roots.
- Some Philly-area Democrats are starting to lose their patience with Gov. Tom Wolf over the coronavirus pandemic.
- Health-care workers are feeling more stress and anxiety than ever as coronavirus restrictions begin to lift. “I usually cry in my car either going to work or coming home," an infectious disease doctor told my colleague Wendy Ruderman.
- The data Pennsylvania released about the coronavirus in nursing homes are full of errors. In some cases, the virus was over-reported. And in others, the data appear to diminish how COVID-19 has devastated senior centers in Philadelphia.
- Already, Philly voters have requested more mail ballots than all of Pennsylvania did in 2016.
- A retired pastor from Hatboro pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an infant, the second time he has admitted abusing a child since October.
Wow, just look at that sunset 😍. Thanks for sharing, @strangerphilly.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- 🍖Is it safe to invite anyone to a Memorial Day cookout? Remember, the Philadelphia region is still supposed to stay home except for essential trips. If you’re planning on getting out the grill, here are some veggie dishes to throw on the grates, some quick baked treats, and some American wine recommendations.
- 🌐Here are some tips on improving your in-home WiFi.
- 📦Amazon has promised a new warehouse with a lot of robots and “more than 1,000 full-time jobs" near Wilmington. It could become larger than any current Amazon warehouse center.
- 🏋️Why are gyms leading the way in defying coronavirus shutdown orders?
- 🏠Buyers and renters have been moving into homes without actually seeing them in person.
- 🃏When casinos open in the coming months, you won’t be able to play poker in Pennsylvania.
“It’s still uncertain what life will look like on the other side of this pandemic. Nor do we know what kind of opportunities will await them. I hope that this experience is a reminder to them and the other 2020 graduates about the mercurial nature of life and the need to stay ready to adjust.” — writes columnist Jenice Armstrong about how families’ COVID-19 graduation ceremonies still hold meaning.
- Washington and Harrisburg need to help fix the COVID-19 “mess” in Delaware County, columnist Maria Panaritis writes.
- Stop comparing the pandemic shutdown to Nazi Germany, writes Shira Goodman, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.
- Philadelphia Magazine checked in on how the Sixers’ performance director is helping the team stay fit while at home.
- COVID-19 is fueling the doomsday bunker market, according to the Verge.
- Vox explores a mysterious outbreak in Mexico that infected hundreds of schoolgirls.
Stefanie Heron-Birl would prefer to paint your face. But now, that can’t happen. Instead, she’s been drawing on driveways, sidewalks, and garages, still with the same goal in mind: “to bring a smile to someone’s face.” Through it all, she’s learned that the "message matters more than the medium,” my colleague Phil Anastasia writes.