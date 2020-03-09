🌤️It’s a warm one in the Philly region today, with highs potentially reaching the upper 60s. But that’s still not as hot as the Flyers have been. They’re riding a nine-game win streak right now but face a tough week ahead. Other things you should know today include strategies by some local townships to become gun “sanctuaries," Comcast mistakenly made public 200,000 customers’ phone numbers, and Southwest airlines employees are blaming their uniforms for health problems. Also, to keep up with all of our coronavirus coverage, visit Inquirer.com/coronavirus.
A growing number of people believe their gun rights are being threatened, particularly by recent state laws that allow law enforcement officers to temporarily confiscate guns from owners. Those owners have to be deemed a threat or a danger to themselves or others. In New Jersey, guns have been seized from 200 people, according to the Newark Star-Ledger. Across the country, more than a dozen states, including Delaware but not Pennsylvania, have similar laws.
In response, municipalities have begun to declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries for gun owners. Just last week, Atlantic County freeholders voted 6-2 in favor of such a measure. They joined Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem Counties in South Jersey. And even though these laws have stalled in Pennsylvania, gun-rights groups have already passed gun sanctuary resolutions in some counties.
With coronavirus having popped up in the Philly region, many people are surrendering one of the things that, frankly, makes humans human: physical touch. Handshakes are out. Bumping fists, elbows, or forearms is, for many, preferred. It’s not just greetings and goodbyes, religious ceremonies have been altered, autographs won’t be signed, manufacturers are bracing for an impact, and public events have been shut down.
- Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flight attendants blame the company’s uniforms for health issues including rashes, hair loss, and difficulty breathing.
- Bucks County prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a North Philadelphia man accused of killing two men during an argument at a family reunion last fall.
- As coronavirus has gained a foothold, the flu season seems to be nearing its end in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Atlantic City residents appear split on a change that would allow five at-large council members and a professional city manager to run the city’s government. And now “Big Casino” is getting involved.
- SEPTA appears to be close to announcing its “fare restructuring proposal." But before that, leadership is asking riders for opinions.
- Does the Democratic front-runner to challenge Jeff Van Drew spend more time in New York City and North Jersey than she does in the South Jersey district in which she’s running for Congress?
- 🤥Voice scammers can impersonate your loved ones in fraudulent calls. Just ask this Center City lawyer who nearly wired $9,000 to a stranger attempting to sound like his son.
- ☎️Comcast mistakenly posted nearly 200,000 customers’ phone numbers online. And those customers paid the company a monthly fee to keep that info private.
- 🏭On a tour, students learned that the South Philly refinery’s wealth never flowed to its neighborhood.
- 🏪Neighbors say that living near GoPuff’s Callowhill site is like having a super Wawa and 24/7 beer distributor.
- ⚾Three Phillies will ultimately determine the team’s 2020 fortunes, according to beat writer Scott Lauber.
- ⚖️One of Philadelphia’s richest law firms wants tax breaks, again. And it might get its way.
“OK, so most people agree that it should be easier and less expensive to attend college, in an economy where a diploma is frequently demanded as the price of admission. But not going to college in today’s America could kill you? To a lot of folks, that’s going to sound a little crazy.” — writes columnist Will Bunch about a new book that “could reshape America’s political debate.”
- In an excerpt for The Inquirer, award-winning photographer Chris Crisman captures 12 stories of female success and struggle in male-dominated fields.
- Jane Eleey, the executive director of Penn’s Village, writes about how Philadelphia’s senior communities can protect themselves from coronavirus.
- How did Philly’s bus routes get their names? Billy Penn did its best to track down the history, going all the way back to the days of horse-drawn streetcars.
- Philadelphia magazine looked back on some popular dance moves with Philly roots.
- Time is spotlighting influential women who were often overshadowed for their 100 Women of the Year project.
Conswala is Pennsylvania’s “no-drama llama." And she’s a contender to be the next Cadbury bunny. Last year, Conswala lost out to Henri, a bulldog from North Carolina. But now, she’s back. “She wants everybody to know that if at first you don’t reach your goals, you work harder to become better and try, try again,” said Conswala’s human, Kris Benner, 52, of York Springs, Adams County.