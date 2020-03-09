🌤️It’s a warm one in the Philly region today, with highs potentially reaching the upper 60s. But that’s still not as hot as the Flyers have been. They’re riding a nine-game win streak right now but face a tough week ahead. Other things you should know today include strategies by some local townships to become gun “sanctuaries," Comcast mistakenly made public 200,000 customers’ phone numbers, and Southwest airlines employees are blaming their uniforms for health problems. Also, to keep up with all of our coronavirus coverage, visit Inquirer.com/coronavirus.

Dozens of townships and counties in N.J. and Pa. are becoming ‘sanctuaries’ for gun owners

A growing number of people believe their gun rights are being threatened, particularly by recent state laws that allow law enforcement officers to temporarily confiscate guns from owners. Those owners have to be deemed a threat or a danger to themselves or others. In New Jersey, guns have been seized from 200 people, according to the Newark Star-Ledger. Across the country, more than a dozen states, including Delaware but not Pennsylvania, have similar laws.

In response, municipalities have begun to declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries for gun owners. Just last week, Atlantic County freeholders voted 6-2 in favor of such a measure. They joined Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem Counties in South Jersey. And even though these laws have stalled in Pennsylvania, gun-rights groups have already passed gun sanctuary resolutions in some counties.

As covid-19 lands in Philly area, some people are keeping their hands to themselves. Others, not so much.

With coronavirus having popped up in the Philly region, many people are surrendering one of the things that, frankly, makes humans human: physical touch. Handshakes are out. Bumping fists, elbows, or forearms is, for many, preferred. It’s not just greetings and goodbyes, religious ceremonies have been altered, autographs won’t be signed, manufacturers are bracing for an impact, and public events have been shut down.

“OK, so most people agree that it should be easier and less expensive to attend college, in an economy where a diploma is frequently demanded as the price of admission. But not going to college in today’s America could kill you? To a lot of folks, that’s going to sound a little crazy.— writes columnist Will Bunch about a new book that “could reshape America’s political debate.”

Your Daily Dose of | Conswala

Conswala in her fancy Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it.
Conswala in her fancy Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it.

Conswala is Pennsylvania’s “no-drama llama." And she’s a contender to be the next Cadbury bunny. Last year, Conswala lost out to Henri, a bulldog from North Carolina. But now, she’s back. “She wants everybody to know that if at first you don’t reach your goals, you work harder to become better and try, try again,” said Conswala’s human, Kris Benner, 52, of York Springs, Adams County.