“During the long unresponsive days, we read to him and played him music and tried to figure out his iPod password, all while grappling with the terror of what might happen next. One nurse told us: ‘He will wake up and not remember this, but this will take years off your life.’” — writes Ann E. Green, a professor at St. Joseph’s University, about the experience of seeing her husband on a ventilator in an ICU.