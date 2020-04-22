More than 10,000 Philadelphians have tested positive for the coronavirus in the six weeks since the city’s first positive case, Mayor Jim Kenney said yesterday. Officials added that the city could be “near the worst” of the pandemic. By the end of the week, they hope to be able to say whether cases are beginning to decline.

Philadelphia’s famed restaurant scene is approaching a crucial moment of survival

A pedestrian walks her dog past stacks of chairs and tables in front of the restaurant Rouge in the Rittenhouse Square area on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Several restaurateurs are pleading for government loans. Others have shifted to takeout and delivery, hoping that they’ll be able to reopen their bars and dining rooms soon. And others are scared they’ll never reopen. All of them, though, are looking toward May 8, when Gov. Tom Wolf wants to start relaxing restrictions on Pennsylvania businesses.

But after speaking with members of the Philadelphia restaurant community, my colleagues Erin Arvedlund and Michael Klein report that no one is expecting life and business to return to normal.

They wonder: Will anyone even want to sit at a bar?

Plasma, a 19th-century treatment, is being used to battle coronavirus infections

There’s a big unknown for hundreds of people who have undergone plasma infusions to battle coronavirus infections. At least two dozen of those patients are in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The question: Does it actually work?

In theory, the process is pretty simple: after individuals have recovered from the coronavirus, their plasma (a liquid part of blood) still contains antibodies that the immune system developed to fight the disease. The plasma with the antibodies can be donated to others who haven’t recovered, the same strategy used against measles and other diseases more than 100 years ago.

In Portugal, using drugs is not a crime and hardly anybody overdoses

Philadelphia is looking to Europe for help with America’s worst big-city drug epidemic. My colleagues Aubrey Whelan and Jose F. Moreno went to Portugal to see the world’s most radical drug policy in action: decriminalizing the use of all drugs.

Across Lisbon, the country’s capital, health workers in vans dispense free treatment every day for nearly 1,200 people. It’s part of a strategy to combat years of mounting overdoses, HIV infections, and rampant heroin addiction.

Harrisburg COVID response protesters brought their guns
Signe Wilkinson
Harrisburg COVID response protesters brought their guns

“During the long unresponsive days, we read to him and played him music and tried to figure out his iPod password, all while grappling with the terror of what might happen next. One nurse told us: ‘He will wake up and not remember this, but this will take years off your life.’” — writes Ann E. Green, a professor at St. Joseph’s University, about the experience of seeing her husband on a ventilator in an ICU.

Todd Carmichael of La Colombe shows you how to brew a great cup of coffee at home, without any fancy machines. All you need are paper towels, hot water, and ground beans. My colleague Grace Dickinson also talked to Philly baristas, who gave their advice on making better coffee at home. She made a cheat sheet for you with six steps to making a better cup.