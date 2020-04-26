So, this is the $10.7 billion question — as in the $10.7 billion in revenue that MLB raked in last year. With that much money at stake, it’s easy to understand why owners and players share a desire to play as many games as possible. It also explains the creative — and, in my opinion, crazy — idea floated about MLB bringing together all 30 teams in the Phoenix area in May or June to essentially live in isolation and make use of nearly a dozen spring-training ballparks to begin the season without fans in the seats. If that sounds impractical, well, let’s just say there’s a long way to go to get from here to there. In reality, nobody knows yet what’s going to happen. It’s possible that the whole season will get wiped out, although MLB still regards that as a doomsday scenario. If I was commissioner Rob Manfred, I would encourage the idea of a shortened season that could be used as a vehicle for trying out radical ideas to potentially improve the game in the long run. But neither side seems ready to give up the ghost of playing as close to a full season as possible.