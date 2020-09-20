I decided pretty early I wanted to be a reporter; I was 17 and had completed a summer journalism program at Northwestern University. I loved how reporting gave me entry into places I never would have had access to otherwise, how it gave me license to talk to all kinds of people. To this day, I still feel that way. I cover labor and find myself in situations where I look completely out of place — a rally outside a Teamsters union hall comes to mind. Reporting gives me a kind of boldness which didn’t always come so naturally to me, like sometimes I might think: Why would anyone answer my questions? Like I didn’t think I was the kind of person who deserved an answer. But being a journalist, you have to work out those hang-ups fast and I love that about reporting — how it teaches you to have respect for yourself.