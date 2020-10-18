Why does that affect the ability to call a race? We’re seeing a pretty strong partisan divide this year: Republicans are much more likely to vote in person than by mail, and Democrats/Biden supporters are much more likely to vote by mail than in person. That means the results we see on election night — the unofficial totals reflecting primarily the in-person votes, as well as some mail ballots that were counted that day — will almost certainly skew much more toward Trump than the final results.