“I’m not trying to change your vote. But I am asking you to join me in working for the country that most of us believe in, where everyone counts and every vote is counted. There will be challenges to our election system this election season that we’ve never seen before. If we join together, I know we can meet them.” — writes Jane Palmer, a volunteer organizer and founder of Berks Stands Up, about Pennsylvanian’s needing to do more than vote this election season.