Happen to step outside early this morning? If so, you could have mistaken it for mid-October. Fall is officially here, and with it comes some changes that we should be talking about. And, today also marks six weeks until Election Day. There’s a county in Pennsylvania that’s correctly signaled the state’s presidential winner in four of the last five elections. My colleague was on the ground in Berks County to see what’s going on.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

How Trump and Biden look in a county that’s picked 4 of Pennsylvania’s last 5 winners

Bernice Hines Corbit works with volunteers for the Berks County Democratic Committee going door to door to register voters on Sept. 19 in Reading.
Bob Williams
Bernice Hines Corbit works with volunteers for the Berks County Democratic Committee going door to door to register voters on Sept. 19 in Reading.

About 90 minutes northwest of Philadelphia, Democrats and Republicans have descended upon Berks County to court support for their presidential candidates, and for good reason.

Voters in Berks County have backed the winner of Pennsylvania in four out of the last five presidential elections. A local Republican chair told my colleague Chris Brennan that Berks County is “a harbinger" for the state and a Democrat state senator called it a “microcosm” of Pennsylvania.

With the fall equinox, darker days and moods may be ahead. Here’s what to do about it.

The autumnal equinox arrives at 9:30 this morning, meaning that for an instant the sun will divide its energy equally between Earth’s Northern and Southern Hemispheres. In other words, it’s the first day of fall. And it sure feels that way with temps in the 40s early in the morning.

With the arrival of fall, sunlight is making way to darkness, which is increasing by more than two minutes a night. And that can disrupt sleeping and eating patterns. My colleague Anthony R. Wood spoke with experts about how to deal with the new season.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@tominphilly/Instagram

Ready or not, the first day of fall is today. Thanks for sharing these shots, @tominphilly.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Senator Toomey contemplates his integrity
Signe Wilkinson
Senator Toomey contemplates his integrity

“I’m not trying to change your vote. But I am asking you to join me in working for the country that most of us believe in, where everyone counts and every vote is counted. There will be challenges to our election system this election season that we’ve never seen before. If we join together, I know we can meet them.” — writes Jane Palmer, a volunteer organizer and founder of Berks Stands Up, about Pennsylvanian’s needing to do more than vote this election season.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Nature

Artist Carlos Gil talked about his work at Taller Puertorriqueño on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
MONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer
Artist Carlos Gil talked about his work at Taller Puertorriqueño on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Venezuelan artist Carols Gil takes photos of nature, then uses digital technology to combine between five and eight layers of pictures that he manipulates by mixing composition and color. They’re like paintings, my colleague Jesenia De Moya Correa writes. Gil is based in Philly and has a new exhibit called Apparent Spaces at Taller Puertorriqueño.