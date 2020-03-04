After Super Tuesday, it looks like the Democratic primary is still very much a race, with ex-VP Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders emerging as the front-runners. And in Philly, rent control looked like it might be a hot topic for City Council’s new progressives members. But it might actually be serving as a warning about how hard it could be for those councilmembers to push through major policies. Also, there have been more developments regarding coronavirus testing.

Joe Biden scores big Super Tuesday wins as Bernie Sanders takes California

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during his primary election night rally in Columbia, S.C. Feb. 29, 2020 after winning the South Carolina primary.
What started as a massive field with over two dozen candidates now looks increasingly like a two-person contest for the Democratic presidential nomination, with the party’s establishment, and voters across the map, rallying behind ex-VP Joe Biden after an early primary surge from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Coming out of Super Tuesday, where 14 states held Democratic primaries for president, Biden was projected to take the most delegates in Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, and Minnesota. Sanders nabbed the most projected delegates in California (the day’s biggest individual prize), Utah, Colorado, and his home state of Vermont. The political futures of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and billionaire former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg look cloudy.

So what does that mean for Democratic voters in Pennsylvania, for example, who vote late in the primary cycle? It might mean that Pennsylvania’s April 28 primary could arguably be the most important state contest left on the calendar. For more on that, sign up to get our Pennsylvania 2020 newsletter, which debuts today and will hit your inbox every Wednesday to cover how Pa. is shaping who ultimately takes the White House in November.

City Councilmember Kendra Brooks wants to bring rent control to Philly. It won’t be easy.

Rent control was one of the key pieces of Kendra Brooks’ platform that led to her historic win for the Working Families Party. And during her first City Council meeting, she called for hearings on the topic. But now she’s slowing things down.

Brooks plans to host meetings around the city about “community stabilization,” a term she’s now using instead of “rent control” in order to include different types of renter protections and support for long-term homeowners. Brooks’ shift to taking a nontraditional approach even while Council approved her resolution in January calling for hearings may demonstrate the limits of how quickly City Hall’s new progressive members can achieve major policy wins, my colleague Laura McCrystal reports.

What you need to know today

Opinions

Philadelphia’s mayor manages a health emergency
“And that’s when I saw her. Snow White posed playfully on a bottle of cherry-scented Disney hand sanitizer. Wait — is she mocking me? Had she heard me talk smack all these years about the outdated gender roles of Disney princesses?” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about the coronavirus panic and the hunt for hand sanitizer. And she’s not alone as Purell shortages have hit local retail outlets.

A screenshot of a viral video featuring Robert Daniels, 26, of Philadelphia jumping into a portable toilet in North Wildwood.
North Wildwood police arrested a 26-year-old Philadelphia man, charging him with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after he allegedly damaged city property when he hurled himself off a Wildwood seawall before falling through the top of a porta-potty. While we can’t confirm what exactly he fell into, you can use your imagination.