After Super Tuesday, it looks like the Democratic primary is still very much a race, with ex-VP Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders emerging as the front-runners. And in Philly, rent control looked like it might be a hot topic for City Council’s new progressives members. But it might actually be serving as a warning about how hard it could be for those councilmembers to push through major policies. Also, there have been more developments regarding coronavirus testing.