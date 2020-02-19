The thousands of people who gathered in the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul erupted in cheers and applause for the new leader of the Philadelphia Archdiocese. Nelson J. Pérez was installed yesterday as the 10th archbishop of Philadelphia. Pérez is the first Latino to lead the five-county archdiocese and at 58 is the youngest serving archbishop in the United States. His appointment marks his return to Philly after he served for nearly three decades in local parishes in West Chester and in the Olney and Lawncrest sections of the city.