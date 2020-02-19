The Tuesday Mass and ceremony that included the installation of Nelson J. Pérez as the Philadelphia Archdiocese’s new archbishop was the big story out of the city yesterday, with thousands gathered at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul. In other news, my colleagues analyzed properties that Philadelphia sold for $1, only to have them be resold for millions. And, there’s a bunch of political stories highlighted in today’s newsletter, including pieces on Mike Bloomberg’s support of a Republican candidate in Pennsylvania in 2016, new anti-President Donald Trump TV ads, and why Pennsylvania’s April 28 primary is so late on the election calendar.

Archbishop Nelson Pérez's installation: Tuesday Mass heralds start of Roman Catholic leader's tenure in Philly

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez sits on the Cathedra, the bishop's seat, for the first time as Archbishop of Philadelphia.
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez sits on the Cathedra, the bishop's seat, for the first time as Archbishop of Philadelphia.

The thousands of people who gathered in the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul erupted in cheers and applause for the new leader of the Philadelphia Archdiocese. Nelson J. Pérez was installed yesterday as the 10th archbishop of Philadelphia. Pérez is the first Latino to lead the five-county archdiocese and at 58 is the youngest serving archbishop in the United States. His appointment marks his return to Philly after he served for nearly three decades in local parishes in West Chester and in the Olney and Lawncrest sections of the city.

Less than a half-hour into the Mass, a group of Philadelphia police surrounded the man known as Philly Jesus as he stood to the side in a white robe. After repeatedly asking him to leave, the police took him by the arms and escorted him from the building, handcuffed him, and gave him a ticket for trespassing.

Pennsylvania looks a lot like America. How come it doesn’t have a bigger say in the 2020 primary?

In terms of a measuring stick for a presidential campaign, Pennsylvania has a lot to offer: two diverse big cities, populous suburbs, and vast rural areas. It combines the Acela corridor with the Rust Belt. Plus, it’s politically balanced, as Republicans and Democrats both regularly win statewide offices.

But Pennsylvanians won’t weigh in on the presidential primary until April 28, after 37 other states have already voted (plus Democrats living abroad). And for a variety of reasons, the state appears unlikely to move its primary date from the fourth Tuesday in April. So for now, those in Pennsylvania will just have to watch and wait.

Sold for $1, resold for riches: How Philly gave away $54 million in properties

Philadelphia’s $1 land parcels are meant to revitalize blighted neighborhoods, create affordable housing, and bring properties back onto tax rolls. In the 1990s and early 2000s, giving away properties for $1 made sense in order to revitalize a hollowed-out city. As Philadelphia’s population fell, tens of thousands of homes were abandoned, giving the city 40,000 vacant properties.

But they’ve actually enriched people and organizations over the years, with little oversight or accountability. Of the 2,314 properties that the city has sold for a buck since 2000, about 800 have been since resold for a total of $54 million, according to my colleagues’ analysis of property transfer data. Their reporting reveals the multifaceted issues facing the city’s vacant properties, from councilmember prerogative to how the city can protect itself when a $1 property is flipped for a profit.

Speaking of Chinatown, here are our restaurant critic’s picks for the spots you need to check out in the neighborhood. Thanks for the pic, @theliamgordon.

Jeff Bezos delivers for the environment
Signe Wilkinson
Jeff Bezos delivers for the environment

“Thus began my 55-year journey through cancerland. I lived there as a patient, a survivor, a person living with cancer. Now I face death from another cancer caused by the treatment that saved me all those years ago. Am I still a survivor?” — writes Gene Bishop, a retired physician, about how radiation cured her cancer 55 years ago, only to give her another cancer.

  • Car-free streets are a nice idea, writes the Inquirer Editorial Board, but they won’t solve all of Philly’s traffic and pedestrian problems.
  • The elimination of library fines in Philadelphia might also mean the end of personal responsibility, writes Linda A. Kerns, an attorney, in a piece adapted from Broad and Liberty.

  • Four Pennsylvania companies were named to Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list.
  • Bookmarking this: Philadelphia Magazine has a list of where you can get free WiFi in Philly.
  • SpaceX is taking over a tiny Texas neighborhood, with Elon Musk’s rocket company buying homes from retiree-age homeowners. It’ll be the place where SpaceX hopes to develop its next-generation technology that could get rockets to Mars, Business Insider reports.

Your Daily Dose of | Fishadelphia🐟

Fishadelphia, a high school student-run community-supported fishery program, connects Philadelphians to Jersey-caught fish. Deliveries are made every other week during the spring and fall seasons.
Sam Oberter
Fishadelphia, a high school student-run community-supported fishery program, connects Philadelphians to Jersey-caught fish. Deliveries are made every other week during the spring and fall seasons.

Fishadelphia is a community-supported fishery founded by Talia Young, a former South Philly teacher and Princeton post-doc fellow who has devoted much of her academic career to studying fish, fisheries, and food supply chains. The goal is to connect New Jersey fisheries with Philly customers. Now, Fishadelphia is run by students at Mastery Charter School Thomas Campus and its North Philadelphia counterpart, Simon Gratz High School. With help, the students package the fish, balance the books, seek new customers, and manage the program’s social media and community outreach.