Scott’s cycle of incarceration is one that thousands of Philadelphians can attest to. Those who are on parole or probation can end up being placed in indefinite detention, sometimes for longer than a year, without any allegation or convictions related to crimes they are accused of having committed while out of jail. In our next installment of our continuing look into the penal and probation system, we look at what detainers do, and how they can keep Philadelphians from trying to move on from past convictions.