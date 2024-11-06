The morning after | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Update: Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania, presidency in stunning political comeback

Morning Philly,

As I write this during Wednesday’s early hours, Pennsylvania has picked Donald Trump and the former president is closing in on a return to the White House. We’re still awaiting the final results of the presidential race and some other tight matchups, though. Trump’s win in Pennsylvania was fueled in part by growing support in rural and Rust Belt areas of the state.

— Julie Zeglen

Trump has improved on his 2020 vote share in 42 of 43 Pennsylvania counties with 95% or more of the vote counted as of 1 a.m. Wednesday. His victory here significantly narrows the path for Vice President Kamala Harris, with votes still being counted in several key swing states. After the Pennsylvania call, Trump was at 267 Electoral Votes — just three shy of the 270 needed to win the Electoral College. He was also leading in the popular vote, though ballots were still being tabulated nationwide.

More scenes from the polls:

A series of bomb threats led to disruptions at polling places in key Pennsylvania counties. They appear to have been hoaxes. Trump claimed to hear of “massive cheating” in Philadelphia, but city election officials disputed that there had been any abnormal disruptions to voting operations. Equipment issues briefly delayed voting at a handful of Luzerne County polling locations early in the day — a bit of deja vu from the midterm elections two years ago.

The presidential race is far from the only competitive matchup in the region. But others were called last night, including Bucks County’s 1st Congressional District. Here’s a snapshot of where things stand as of early this morning:

🗳️ In Pennsylvania: Voters are waiting to learn the results of the tight U.S. Senate race, as well as the races for the Lehigh Valley’s 7th Congressional District and the 10th Congressional District, which includes Dauphin County. Democrats hope they can tie the state Senate for the first time in three decades, while Republicans hope to flip the state House.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican, won his fifth term in Congress; incumbent Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity retained her position; incumbent Republican Tim DeFoor defeated State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta in the auditor general race; and Republican Dave Sunday, York County’s district attorney, will be the state’s next attorney general.

🗳️ In New Jersey: Democratic Rep. Andy Kim beat Republican Curtis Bashaw to become the state’s first Asian American senator, and the first Korean American to serve in the U.S. Senate.

🗳️ In Delaware: U.S. Rep Lisa Blunt Rochester will make history as the state’s first Black female senator. State Sen. Sarah McBride is poised to become the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Photo of the day

