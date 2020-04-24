“As a mom, I feel for families who have to do it all. While my children are now both adults, there were times for each of them when school did not meet all their needs, and we filled in the gaps at home. This is the situation for families across the world right now. Schools can support them by providing care of their kids, first and foremost, but by also providing meaningful work that respects the uniqueness and creativity of students everywhere.” — writes Nancy Ironside, a teacher at Science Leadership Academy Middle School, on how educators can measure success with remote learning.