On Thursday, Pennsylvania removed more than 200 “probable” deaths from the official coronavirus case count. Officials say the change was made for transparency. But that count matters for determining which areas of the state can begin to reopen as 1.5 million Pennsylvania jobs have been impacted. And on Beechwood Street in South Philly, the neighbors are sticking together even as the virus keeps them apart.
We also have more on the Eagles’ NFL draft pick, tips for making a latte at home, and a look at some of Philly’s most intriguing “home museum” collections.
Twice in the last week, Pennsylvania’s official COVID-19 death count spiked. Then, on Thursday, the number plummeted. Facing mounting questions about the accuracy of the count, officials removed more than 200 probable deaths from the tally. The “probable” deaths are those considered to be caused from the coronavirus but without confirmation from a test. Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the change was made in an effort to be transparent.
The case numbers are important for determining when shutdowns in specific areas of the state can begin to ease under Gov. Tom Wolf’s new color-coded system. Philadelphia officials said they are not ready to consider loosening any stay-at-home restrictions. But when they are finally eased, Philly’s school superintendent said that children will likely need to wear masks when they return to school.
The coronavirus response has now claimed 26.5 million jobs nationwide in five weeks. Pennsylvania’s total of affected workers in the same amount of time is about 23% of the workforce. And in New Jersey, the total is about 18%. But Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, said he expects the jobless rate to subside to around 8% to 9% by the end of the year as some economic sectors begin to reopen.
Small businesses in the Philly region are about to get a second chance at emergency financial relief to help keep them afloat. Congress passed a measure that would provide more than $300 billion in new funding for the Paycheck Protection Program. The money will help businesses keep employees on the payroll, like South Jersey hoagie-roll makers at Liscio’s Italian Bakery. This funding can help during this time, but Zandi also wrote that the U.S. economy won’t fully recover until the mid-2020s.
In the heart of South Philadelphia, Beechwood Street is the kind of block where residents share each other’s keys. They pick up groceries and haul trashcans for one another, and routinely check in on their old and frail. But these days, a massive, dark cloud hangs low over the block. Coronavirus has upended life here.
Lost jobs. Lost freedom. Friends, relatives, co-workers and patients gone too soon. The neighbors are particularly concerned for Chanel Jacobs, a nurse at a West Philly nursing home. “Be safe out there, Chanel!” they bellow when they see her step in or out of her car. Her neighbors constantly text her, asking how she’s doing as she’s working on the front lines. So far, 22 patients at the nursing home have died from the virus. Two of her co-workers have also succumbed, Jacobs said.
- Pennsylvania state government has no timeline for to release a list of businesses that received waivers to continue operating during the coronavirus shutdown.
- As Pennsylvania forges ahead with coronavirus-driven inmate releases, New Jersey has yet to release anyone.
- At the NFL draft last night, the Eagles picked TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick.
- Police found a woman who allegedly spat in two people’s faces while shopping in Di Bruno Bros.
- Philly’s gloomy weather has been matching the national mood. And it might be about to get worse.
- If you’ve been dinged with late fees on your Comcast bill, you’re not alone. But you don’t have to pay them.
- 🦋 Pennsylvania’s first spotted lanternfly hatch for the year was found in Philly.
- 📱 A Pennsylvania bill could make it cheaper and possibly easier to fix iPhones, tractors and even ventilators.
- 🥡 Here are seven things you can do to help the restaurant community.
- ☕ Still craving a latte? A Philly barista breaks down how you can make one at home without industrial equipment.
- 📰 While a daily newspaper shrinks and a local news radio station closes its doors, can North Penn High’s student reporters fill a news gap in Montgomery County?
- 🧩 Philly residents are showing their “home museum” collections to the Franklin Institute — including a 7-year-old’s extensive puzzle collection.
“As a mom, I feel for families who have to do it all. While my children are now both adults, there were times for each of them when school did not meet all their needs, and we filled in the gaps at home. This is the situation for families across the world right now. Schools can support them by providing care of their kids, first and foremost, but by also providing meaningful work that respects the uniqueness and creativity of students everywhere.” — writes Nancy Ironside, a teacher at Science Leadership Academy Middle School, on how educators can measure success with remote learning.
- Now is not the time to privatize post offices, writes S. David Fineman, former member and chair of United States Postal Service Board of Governors in Philadelphia.
- Philadelphia City Council was wise to enlist social media stars and pro athletes in the fight against coronavirus, writes Inquirer columnist Jenice Armstrong.
Here’s one from reader Nannette Croce: the song “We’ll Meet Again” as performed by Vera Lynn to soldiers during World War II. The song “seems so appropriate for our time,” Nannette said.
Spike’s Trophies has supplied trophies, plaques, and a growing inventory of sports merchandise and other paraphernalia to athletics organizations and other businesses. In 2004, Keith Baldwin bought the store after working there for years. In his 25 years there, he had never fired a single employee. Then the coronavirus hit. Baldwin was about to lay off all of his 45 employees, but thanks to an unexpected partnership, Spike’s instead transformed itself into a call center for COVID-19 patients.