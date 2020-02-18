Nelson J. Pérez will be installed this afternoon as the 10th archbishop of Philadelphia. We’ll be covering the developments throughout the day on Inquirer.com. In other news, my colleague explains how viruses like coronavirus can “jump” from animals to humans, an Allentown museum discovers that it has had a Rembrandt painting for decades, and some students are returning to their Philly school buildings after a five-month absence due to asbestos.

How the coronavirus ‘jumped’ to humans is a story as old as evolution

The source of the new coronavirus is apparently an urban market with a collection of live animals that somehow infected shoppers. Viruses have been spreading from animals to humans since we began farming with them, living among them, and killing them for food — so, basically for many thousands of years. My colleague Tom Avril spoke with experts to explain what happens when a virus jumps between animals.

Meanwhile, a couple from York County, Pa., has been quarantined for coronavirus at an Air Force base in San Antonio after evacuating a cruise ship in Japan. They have not tested positive. Pennsylvania has had no confirmed cases of the virus.

Sensory-friendly room allows Flyers fans with autism to enjoy the game but get away from the craziness

When the Flyers score a goal at home, it sets off a chain of events: The puck hits the back of the net, a foghorn roars, over 19,000 fans scream in delight, sirens go off, lights flash. But in a room near the Club Level’s main escalators, only a muffled noise gets through. For fans with autism and sensory sensitivity, the Flyers have created an environment for them and their families to enjoy their favorite team.

Starting in 2015, the lounge was made available during the Flyers’ annual Autism Awareness nights. After a positive response, the franchise made them available at seven games, and there’s a chance that a permanent location could be carved out so it could become an every-game feature next season, according to a Flyers official.

That’s interesting

  • 💐Vendors at this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show are seeing their electrical bills more than double over what they were last year.
  • 🖼️Since the 1970s, the Allentown Art Museum had a painting called Portrait of a Young Woman hanging on a wall. When it went out for cleaning two years ago, scholars pored over it. And when the museum got it back a few months ago, it was confirmed that the painting was a Rembrandt.
  • 💩Mouse droppings made appearances in boxes of tortilla chips, meat slicers, a slushy machine, and a DJ booth, forcing the closures of Philadelphia restaurants recently.
  • 🍺People lined up for hours outside Monk’s Cafe yesterday for the tapping of a really rare beer with proceeds going to a local charity.
  • 🚗Before street sweeping fully arrives in 2023, Philly is looking to New York City for pointers.
“Didn’t anyone remind the ‘Diverse Editions’ team that you can’t judge a book by its cover? Didn’t anyone in the executive suites where this nut-job idea originated squirm a bit as they imagined a dark-skinned Frankenstein or a Latinx-looking Juliet? Did the word ‘blackface’ (‘yellowface,’ ‘redface’) never enter their minds?” — writes Anndee Hochman, a writer and teacher in Philadelphia, about how Barnes & Noble’s botched black history efforts made a mockery of true efforts toward inclusion.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | A Modern Castle

The Scott Memorial Library, located at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Campus at 1000 Walnut Street, opened in 1970.

How did a modern castle land in the heart of Center City? Architecture critic Inga Saffron writes about Jefferson Hospital’s Scott Memorial Library at 10th and Walnut because it bursts “with information about its purpose and its place in the city.”